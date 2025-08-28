Indonesia boosts innovation with new Apple Developer Academy in Bali

Jakarta (ANTARA) - The Ministry of Industry has officially launched the Apple Developer Academy BINUS Bali, marking the fulfillment of Apple’s investment commitment in Indonesia.Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said on Thursday that the academy represents a milestone in strengthening Indonesia’s digital talent ecosystem and supports innovation-based Domestic Component Levels (TKDN)."This inauguration also opens greater opportunities for the growth of domestic innovation," he remarked.The academy offers facilities and a curriculum designed to cultivate an innovative mindset, digital expertise, and world-class developer skills among its students.Kartasasmita explained that the collaboration is anchored in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Industry and Apple, which provides a foundation for broader innovation programs. These include sustaining the Apple Developer Academy, establishing new academies, and creating the Apple Innovation and Software Technology Institute.The initiative will also be followed by the Apple Professional Developers Institute and the Apple Software Research and Development Center in Indonesia, in collaboration with universities through the Indonesia Chips Design Collaborative Center (ICDEC).Located at Parc23 in Denpasar, the BINUS Bali Apple Developer Academy can accommodate up to 220 participants per class. It is the first international Apple Developer Academy in Asia, run in partnership with Apple and BINUS University.The nine-month program is open to individuals aged 18 and above, regardless of their educational background. Using a Challenge-Based Learning (CBL) approach, participants receive training in coding and design, alongside professional skills such as leadership, communication, and problem-solving.Since its debut in Indonesia, the Apple Developer Academy has graduated more than 2,000 alumni, 89 percent of whom are employed across industries such as technology startups, banking, healthcare, and manufacturing.Among its standout projects are HerLens, an AI-powered app for cervical cancer early detection, and PetaNetra, an augmented reality navigation tool for the visually impaired.

