North Sumatra vets indicate ASF virus infection in pig carcass

Medan, N Sumatra (ANTARA) - Veterinarians in North Sumatra have indicated the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) virus in addition to the infection of Hog Cholera following the deaths of several thousand pigs in the region."This is an indication, as until now, we have yet to find the ASF virus infection," Head of the Medan Veterinary Agency Agustia MP remarked here on Friday.Agustia explained that a battery of laboratory tests will have to be conducted to confirm the presence of ASF virus."The virus infection is fast and systemic. The infected pigs did not show symptoms and suddenly died," Agustia pointed out.African swine fever (ASF) is a severe viral disease afflicting domestic and wild pigs.Unlike hog cholera or classical swine fever, there is no approved vaccine against ASF that is caused by a different virus.ASF does not pose a risk to human health.The Department of Agriculture and Livestock in North Sumatra earlier confirmed its discovery of 4,682 pigs having contracted hog Cholera viruses that spread to 11 regencies in the province.The 11 regencies affected by the viral outbreak are Deliserdang, Humbang Hasundutan, Dairi, Medan, Karo, Toba Samosir, Serdang Bedagai, Tapanuli Utara, Tapanuli Tengah, Tapanuli Selatan, and Samosir.North Sumatra Governor Edy Rahmayadi notified all district heads to overcome the epidemic by banning people from randomly dumping the infected pigs in areas."The virus of hog cholera is not dangerous to humans. It is only transmitted from one pig to another," Rahmayadi explained.